Lennis E. Kempel, 82, Eden Valley

August 27, 1941 - December 8, 2023

attachment-Lennis Kempel loading...

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Lennis E. Kempel, 82 who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery.

Lennis was born August 27, 1941 in Oakes, North Dakota to Emmanuel and Myrtle (McFarland) Kempel. After high school, he joined the Army and proudly served his country. Lennis married Sandra Haag on March 2, 1963 and lived in St. Paul for 35 years while raising their children. He worked as a machinist at Brown and Bigelow for over 20 years and retired in 1998. After retirement, he moved to Eden Valley and enjoyed being closer to family. Lennis enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, farming, spending time hunting and fishing, horseback riding and going to the sand dunes in Arizona. He loved animals, especially dogs and hummingbirds. Lennis could be tough and stubborn at times but was also quick witted and had a great sense of humor.

Lennis is survived by daughters, Janet (Dan) Sullivan of Watkins, Judy (Richard Rodstad) Hemmesch of Eden Valley; son, Mark (Tamera) Kempel of Buffalo; grandchildren, Lacy, Jay, Brittany, Brooke, Shianne, Taniah, Ryan, Michael, Kayla, Ashley, Jessica and Tyler; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Colleen Dahl of Desert Springs, CA, Cheryl (Vern) Towner of Hudson, WI, LeMont (Debbie) Kempel of Wyoming, MN, Renae Bleecker of Stacy, MN, Kathy (Roger) Schreiner of Gwinner, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sandra on November 16, 1985.