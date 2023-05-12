Update on Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- With just over a week to go in this year's Minnesota State Legislative session, there is still work to be done for supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana.

The tax rate for cannabis, possession limits, and local control are among the differences to be worked out as Minnesota House and Senate negotiators begin meeting Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the goal of agreeing on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

The legislation cleared both chambers -- by only one vote in the Senate -- under heavy opposition.

If the conference committee can iron out the differences between the two bills, then the one joint bill needs to go back to the full Senate and full House for a second vote in both chambers. It would have to pass both the House and Senate before it could move on to the governor's desk.

Governor Tim Walz has said he would sign a bill legalizing recreational marijuana if it gets to him.

This year's session at the State Capitol ends on Monday, May 22nd.

