Lee W. Minks, 72, Princeton

January 23, 1950 - February 16, 2022

Lee W. Minks, age 72, passed away surrounded by his family on February 16, 2022, at his home in Princeton, MN. A Funeral Service for Lee will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:45 PM, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton following the service.

Lee William Minks was born to Willie and Anita (Schumacher) Minks on January 23, 1950, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1968 and went on to join the military after graduation. Lee served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970 and received the great honor of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon. After returning home from Vietnam, he met the love of his life, Marlys Jean Mickelson, and they were married on June 3, 1972, in Milaca, and together they raised their family in Princeton.

Lee worked for 20 years in highway maintenance for Sherburne County, until his retirement in 2016. He walked strongly in his Christian faith and was a proud member and active trustee of Zion Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, and was the chairman for Bogus Brook Township for many years.

Lee was a hard worker and loved being a part-time farmer. He was an amazing dad and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was passionate about helping kids in the community, doing the Little Britches Rodeo for over ten years, and showing his grandchildren how to do chores on the farm. He enjoyed horses throughout his life and in his later years would often bring miniature horses around for the kids to enjoy cart rides. Lee also enjoyed deer hunting and bow hunting up north. Above all else, Lee was an amazing, kind, hard-working, and generous person who would help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Lee is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Marlys; children, Michelle (Scott) Fournier of Princeton and Troy (Gervea) Minks of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Madison and Mackenzie Fournier and Olan and Vaughn Minks; brothers, Joel (Debi) Minks of Princeton and Lynn Minks of Princeton; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.