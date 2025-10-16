March 25, 1922 – October 10, 2025

Benson Funeral Home Benson Funeral Home loading...

Lee Lengas passed away at the age of 103 on October 10, 2025.

Born on a Spring Hill farm in 1922, Lee was the second youngest of 10 children to Mary (Braun) and Frank Weisser. After completing her high school education she entered the work force in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In 1944 she married Louis Wimmer and they had two children: LuAnn and Mary Sue. When Louis passed away in 1948, Lee raised the girls while continuing to work. In 1954 she married Art Lengas and they had three more children: David, Lynn and Margaret. Lee returned to work as the children entered school and devoted over 23 years as the secretary of Holy Spirit Elementary School. After retiring, she continued to stay active with volunteering at the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Paul’s Church.

Lee adored her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She loved to fish and golf and continued until she was 93 years old.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Weisser, her husbands Louis Wimmer and Art Lengas, and all nine of her siblings: Clara Ampe, Elnor DeWinter, Gib Weisser, Sr. Marie Weisser, Rose Savonen, Bridget Worms, Abbie Weisser, Sally Hiemenz and Lal Zimmer. She is survived by her five children: Marie Susaan, LuAnn Heim (Gil), David Lengas (Julie), Lynn Kaster (Jeff) and Margaret Lengas (Cindy).

Her final years were in the kind care of Good Shepherd Community. Lee will be put to rest at the Assumption Cemetery alongside Art. A family service will be assisted by Benson Funeral Home.