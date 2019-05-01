Lee Ann Womack Headlines Paramount’s Autumn Moon Event

ST. CLOUD -- Lee Ann Womack will be this year's headliner for the Paramount's Annual Autumn Moon fundraiser.

The country music icon single "I Hope You Dance" was #1 on the Billboard Country Chart back in 2000. She has also earned six Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, a Grammy and more.

Womack is schedule to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27th.

The annual fundraiser supports the organization's mission to provide opportunities for artistic production, creative exploration and enjoyment of the arts.

Proceeds raised from the event will go into a variety of Paramount Theatre programs.

Tickets for the fundraiser range between $50-$85 and can be found at the Paramount Theatre website or by calling the box office at 320-259-5463.