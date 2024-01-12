Florida Company Acquires Sartell-Based Wealth Management Firm

PALM BEACH GARDENS (WJON News) -- A wealth management company in Sartell has been acquired by a Florida-based company.

Dakota Wealth Management in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has announced it has acquired Ledge Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm managing about $400 million. With the addition of Ledge, Dakota Wealth Management now manages $4.9 billion.

Ledge Founder and CEO Kurt Durrwachter and COO Gina Bartell will join Dakota Wealth as Managing Directors. The professional teams from both companies will remain in place.

This is the second Minnesota office for Dakota Wealth Management. The firm now has 15 offices in nine states.

Ledge Wealth was founded in 2010 and Dakota Wealth Management was launched in 2018.

