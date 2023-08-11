Leander A. Pierskalla, 87, Avon

January 17, 1936 - August 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday August 16, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Leander A. Pierskalla, 87 of Avon who died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Avon. The Rev. Gregory Miller OSB, will officiate and burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be at 9:30 AM on Wednesday at the church in Avon. Arrangements are by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home Avon.

Leander was born in Avon Township on January 17, 1936 to Leo and Sophia (Dobis) Pierskalla. He married Marie Salzer on September 27, 1958 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Collegeville, MN. Leander was a veteran of the Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He owned and operated Avon Upholstery until retiring. He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, and is a retired volunteer Firefighter from the Avon Fire Department. Leander enjoyed road trips, gardening, puzzles, building model ships, playing cards, talking B.S. with everyone, spoiling his grandchildren and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Marie, his children; Richard of St. Cloud, Thomas of Avon, Mark (Ann) of St. Cloud, William (Mary Ann) of Otsego, Joseph of Zimmerman, Pamela Pierskalla of St. Joseph, Rochelle Pierskalla of St. Paul, grandchildren; Paige (Bledar) Metaj, and Nathan Pierskalla.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Roman and Sylvester, sisters; Tina Erickson and Dolores Pierskalla and daughter-in-law Shannon Drewicke.