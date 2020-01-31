League Approves Jersey Patch Honoring Injured Officer

WASECA (AP) --The governing league for high school hockey has approved a commemorative patch that players at Waseca High School will wear on their uniforms honoring a police officer who survived a gunshot wound to the head.

The Minnesota State High School League earlier rejected jerseys the players wanted to wear which were emblazoned with the words ``Waseca Police'' and Officer Arik Matson's badge number on the front and his last name above each player's number on the back.

The league approved a patch which features Matson's 222 badge number. The officer was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a call about a suspicious person.