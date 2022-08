December 17, 1929 - August 21, 2022

attachment-Lea Block loading...

Lea M. Block, 92 year old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, August 21 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.