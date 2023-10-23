Lea Khamphachanh, 43, St. Cloud

January 2, 1980 - October 21, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Lea Khamphachanh, age 43, who passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023 in St. Michael. Visitation will be 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lea was born January 2, 1980 in Ubon, Thailand to On and Kesone (Sengphet) Khamphachanh. Lea was a quality assurance lead at National Vision. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with her family. Lea was kind, caring, selfless, and was always there for others.

Lea is survived by her significant other, Jon Dallessandro of St. Cloud; sons, Brandon Saengchanthalath of St. Cloud, Darrel Saengchanthalath of St. Cloud, Raini Saengchanthalath of St. Cloud; step-children Patrick Dallessandro of St. Cloud, Dominic Dallessandro of St. Cloud, and Isaak Dallessandro of St. Cloud; and siblings, Khilane (Thongsai Inthaphanh) Khamphachanh of St. Cloud and Phetsamai (Ben Ranweiler) Khamphachanh of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by husband, Pieng Saengchanthalath; and her grandparents.