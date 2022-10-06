Lawrence L. Waltzing, 88, Kimball

November 15, 1933 - October 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Lawrence L. Waltzing, age 88 of Kimball who passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday (TODAY) and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lawrence was born on November 15, 1933 in Maine Prairie Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Peter and Clara (Kiffmeyer) Waltzing. He married Helen M. Lommel on October 14, 1967 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Lawrence lived and farmed his entire life on the family farm. He was a lifelong member of St. Wendelin’s Parish.

Lawrence was a hardworking, gentle man, who enjoyed his life on the farm. He enjoyed planting and harvesting his four o’clock flowers. Lawrence was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Helen; children, David of Kimball, Susan (Jason) Laumer of Paynesville, Eileen (Jim) Schermer of Becker, Mike (Nicole) of St. Joseph and Steve of Kimball; five grandchildren, Emily, Maicy, Shay, Izzy and Alex; and brother, Victor of Kimball.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Doreen, Denis, Albert and Gerald Waltzing and Marie Koenig.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.