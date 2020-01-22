Law Enforcement, Faith-Based Communities Talk Security

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Members of law enforcement and various faith-based communities are meeting in Minnesota to talk about safety concerns and what they can do to assess and mitigate threats.

About 200 people were registered to attend Wednesday's symposium, hosted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The half-day meeting was designed to be the start of what organizers hope will be an ongoing conversation to keep communities safe.

Many communities of faith are concerned after recent attacks on places of worship nationwide, including the recent stabbings of five people during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York.