Lavonne “Tootie” Olson, 86, Little Falls

January 3, 1938 - December 31, 2024

Lavonne "Tootie" Olson, 86 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 31 at Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Bob Mueller officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 6 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Lavonne N. Garlock was born on January 3, 1938 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to the late Clinton "Bud" and Hazel (Rachey) Garlock. She was united in marriage to Owen Olson on November 3, 1956 at the Presbyterian Church in Randall and the reception was held at 37 Acres on Green Prairie Fish Lake. The couple lived in Minneapolis for a few years. Owen remembers carrying 37 boxes of Tootie’s shoes up to their third floor apartment. That's when you know it's true love! She worked at an insurance office while the couple lived in Minneapolis. The couple then moved to back to Morrison County, where she worked at Munsingwear, Pete and Joys Bakery and did in home child care. The couple enjoyed trips out west to Colorado, Montana, Mesa, Arizona and visiting their granddaughter in Tennessee. Treasured time was spent camping near Big Fork, MN, salmon fishing in Algoma, WI and countless hours at their cabin on Shamineau Lake, playing cards and talking smart. She loved her time spent with her children and grandchildren. Tootie was a wonderful cook, her family loved her chicken and dumplings and her wonderful soups. She volunteered at St. Otto's Care Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary. Tootie could be a very kind soul and also tough as nails.

Left to treasure her memory are her husband, Owen Olson; children, Kyle (Joan) Olson, Blaine Olson, Karla (Adam) Tetrault; siblings, Gary (Jeanette) Garlock, Juliene (Bryon) Bleichner; brother-in-law, Diane Marshik; daughter-in-law, Sandy Olson; Clint Olson, Shawn Olson, Heather (Eric) Okerman, Colton Olson, Cacey Olson, Rylee, Quinn Tetrault; great-grandchildren, Cassidy and Skyler Okerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bryan Olson and a sister, Diane Marshik.