June 22, 1939 - July 26, 2025

LaVonne Ione Paulson, 86 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 26 at her home with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd, MN with Fr. Jacob Toma and Father Ben Kociemba con-celebrating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 31 4-7 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church in Brainerd.

The burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.

A Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary will be said at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

A full and complete notice will follow.