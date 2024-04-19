September 4, 1927 – April 13, 2024

Lavonne (Bunce) Kuehn-Castagneri, 96, of St. Cloud and Duluth, MN passed away on April 13, 2024, in Upsala, MN.

Lavonne was born September 4, 1927, to George and Clara Conrad of St. Cloud. Preceded in death by parents, brothers: Harvey, John (Butch), Melvin, and Frank Conrad, and sister: Renee (Conrad) Gregory. Husband(s) Willie Kuehn (1996) and Angelo Castagneri (1999). Great-grandson Josh Kuehn (2020).

She enthusiastically decorated for every holiday, saved everything, journaled, and loved her cat “Puff”. She enjoyed going to the old cabin on Sturgeon Lake, excursions to Michigan and other places with her friend Babe, and of course family get-togethers and the “September” parties.

She loved to go traveling, and so was given 96 trips around the sun:

96 Winters to snuggle in and be cozy,

96 awakenings of joyous spring,

96 warm and busy summers,

96 autumns to relax and prepare for…

1 more winter to snuggle in.

A lifetime of work and play, happy times and hard times. What follows this is… *family*, to carry on from one generation to the next, as God intended.

6 children: Mike (Gen) Kuehn, Margaret (Keith) Johnson, Sue Luebesmier, Nancy (Wally) Ressemann, Tom Kuehn, and Angela Castagneri.

9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Many nieces and nephews (Conrad’s and Gregory’s).

A family celebration of Lavonne’s life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at, Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.