Richard Lawrence Sufka, 82, Little Falls formerly of Royalton

August 26, 1941 - April 29, 2024

attachment-Richard Sufka loading...

Richard Sufka, 82 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Royalton, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday evening and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday. All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Richard Sufka was born in Little Falls, MN on August 26, 1941 to the late Blaise and Katherine (Hesch) Sufka. He grew up and attended school in Royalton, MN and graduated with the class of 1959. Richard served his country in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge he returned to Minnesota. Richard was united in marriage to Connie Mueller on June 12, 1987 in Long Prairie, MN at her parent’s home. He worked for many years in the construction business, including several years with Miller Construction. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Rich was an active member of the Royalton American Legion Post for many years and he was a lector in church for several years. He enjoyed camping, fishing with family, crossword puzzles, woodworking and spending time with his grand dogs.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie Sufka; children, Kristen (Glenn) Adam of St. Paul, Kurtis (Kelly) Sufka of Cecil, WI, Korey Sufka of Minneapolis, Jay (Jasmine) Sufka of Little Falls; granddaughter Kaileigh Sufka of Minnetonka; siblings, Robert Sufka of Little Falls, Reuben (Margie) Sufka of St. Cloud, Gary (Diane) Sufka of Little Falls, Elizabeth "Betty" Feiler of Royalton, and Judith Venske of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Alfred Sufka, Mary Katherine Winters, and Joseph Sufka.