Lavon Katherine Schmidt, 93, St. Cloud

February 20, 1930 - January 6, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lavon Schmidt, 93 of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024 at St. Benedict Homes. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lavon was born on February 20, 1930 in St. Cloud to Sylvester and Katherine (Popp) Kowitz. She married James L. Rau on December 29, 1949 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. James Rau passed away. On February 1, 1979 she married James Schmidt at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Lavon was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and was a member and past president of the Christian Women. She worked as a salesperson at the Vogue Shoppe and was the president of the family business, SE Kowitz Inc. after James passed away.

Lavon loved bowling and was a member of the 600 Club, she was also an excellent Bridge player. She loved to travel and spend time at the family cabin. Her family held a special place in her heart and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Lavon is survived by her children James (Sandy) Rau of Rice and Chuck (Darlene) Rau of Rice, siblings Elaine Jacobs of Eden Prairie and Julie (Larry) Murphy of Moorhead, grandchildren; Jaime (Andy) Dahmes and Leslie (Dan) Kirscht, great grandchildren; Cadence Dahmes, Addison Dahmes, Gunner Dahmes, Ella Kirscht, Sarah Kirscht and Lydia Kirscht.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands James Rau and James Schmidt and companion Earl Kaeter.

Lavon’s family would like to thank Centra Care and St. Benedict Homes for their care of Lavon and her family.