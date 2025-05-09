Laverne Dale Lien, 80, Little Falls

March 6, 1945 - May 5, 2025

Laverne Lien, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, died on Monday, May 5 at his home. No services have been planned at this time.

Laverne Dale Lien was born on March 6, 1945 in Clayton, WI to the late Russell and Lorraine (Kohlrusch) Lien. He grew up and attended school in the Clayton area. Vern served in the United States Navy from October 17, 1962 until his honorable discharge on June 3, 1966. He continued serving in the Navy reserve for the next several years. Vern was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran. He was united in marriage to Linda Susan Shabel on April 27, 1968 at Sacred Heart Church in Robbinsdale, MN. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities area. Vern worked various jobs in the manufacturing industry. He worked for the FMC Manufacturing, Doughboy Manufacturing and was a self-employed manufacturer for many years. He enjoyed developing 3-D imagines for the manufacturing industry. Vern enjoyed golfing, bowling, underhand fast pitch softball, riding his Harley Davidson especially over the seven mile bridge near Key West, he loved animals and playing wipe out on the Drums. The couple renewed their vows at 25 years of marriage on a Caribbean cruise.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Lien; children, Katherine (Steve Gerring) Lien, Kenneth (Jill) Lien and Kevin Lien; grandchildren, Crystal, Joseph, Sunny, Jacob, Gabrielle, Gavin, Gwyneth, Greta, Gareth, Gabe, Elliott; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Axel and Roxy; twin sister, Lavonne Gustafson and his beloved pup, Sammy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, Robert, Ray and Wayne and a great-grandson, Nazareth.