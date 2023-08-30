Laura Ann Stang, 90, St. Cloud

June 29, 1933 - August 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the life of Laura Ann (Tautges) Stang, age 90, of St. Cloud. The service will be at 1:30 PM, Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Laura died on August 28, 2023, at Edgewood in Sartell. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may call between 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2023, at the church. Arrangements are by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Laura was born June 29, 1933, in St. Mathias, Minnesota to Martin and Margaret (Hellen) Tautges. She lived in Cold Spring for 40 years and then moved to St. Cloud in 1999. She married Joseph Stang in 1953, in St. Mathias.

Laura enjoyed being with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

Survivors include her sons, Ken (Kitty), Steve (Debbie), Ron (Josie), Jeff (Janet), Doug (Carol), and Gary (Merrilee); 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Joseph Stang (2012); brothers, Leo, George, and Raymond Tautges and sister Margaret Larson; and great-grandchildren Addley and Easton Stang.