Late Sunday Night Fire At Rochester Apartment Complex Garage

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A garage fire broke out late Sunday night at a Rochester apartment complex.

Rochester Fire Dept. crews were called to the Heritage Manor Apartments at 2506 18-1/2 Ave. NW just before midnight.

RFD says they found a trash room on one end of a multi-unit connected garage fully engulfed.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage was limited primarily to the trash room. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire and no damage estimate is available at this time.

