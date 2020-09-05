Late Rally Puts Twins Over Tigers in Game Two

The Minnesota Twins swept the Friday doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers thanks to a late rally in game two.

The Twins got on the board first, scoring one run in the top of the third. That lead was short-lived though, as the Tigers found home twice in the bottom of the inning. Detroit's lead stood until Minnesota tied the game in the seventh. Then in the top of the eighth, the Twins scored the game-winning run and ended it 3-2.

Jorge Polanco racked up one run, one RBI, and four hits in his four trips to the plate. Marwin Gonzalez added one RBI and two hits. Brent Rooker also finished with one RBI. Willians Astudillo and Ehire Adrianza each scored a run for the Twins.

Matt Wisler threw three strikeouts and did not allow any hits in the first two innings. Sean Poppen and Caleb Thielbar combined for six hits and two runs in the next three innings. Tyler Clippard, Sergio Romo, and Trevor May closed out the final three innings with no hits or runs and a combined four strikeouts.

The Twins improve to 24-16 and will look to continue their win streak on Saturday when they face Detroit in game three. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.