Larry H. Krambeal, 79, Paynesville

June 26, 1944 - August 7, 2023

attachment-Larry Krambeal loading...

Larry H. Krambeal, 79, of Paynesville, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday August 7th 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville, MN. Larry was born on June 26th, 1944, to John Paul and Noneta (Ruede) Krambeal in Aberdeen South Dakota. He graduated High School in 1962 from Coburg High School in Oregon.

He joined the Navy in January of 1963 and first served on the USS Sumers during the Vietnam War. He also served on the USS Chicago, the USS Canapus, the USS Parsons, and the USS Robison during his career. He earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, W/1 Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal and 4 Good Conduct Awards.

He retired from the Navy in March of 1983, moved to Paynesville, bought his home and planted roots.

He worked for Koronis Parts Inc for 12 years early on and had 11 years invested in working for the Rose Center driving people to appointments and gatherings as needed up until May of this year, he also ran the local Pool League for 39 years.

Larry enjoyed talking to anyone, bowling, playing pool, fishing, playing cards, long bike rides (his favorite was Albany to Sauk Centre), his flower gardens, Tobey his cat and telling a good joke. Most of all he loved his family and friends with all his heart.

Survived by Dean Houser, Susan Hausladen, Linda Schwerin (Dale), Carol Houser, Lon Hettich (Gail), Monty Hettick, Sherry Hettich, Drew Hettich, Anita Morrocco, Becky DeGroat (Erick), and many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sisters: Gladys Houser (Wesley) and Francis Hettich (Raymond), Brother John Krambeal (Ann). Nephews: Gayland Hettich and Dennis Houser. Nieces: Charlene Bruno and Candy Cardinal.

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday August 19th from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the Queen Bee’s Bar and Grill in Paynesville, MN.

Larry will be laid to rest with full Military Honors at a future date in the West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Eugene Oregon with his parents.