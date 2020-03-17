Larry Edward Sheetz, 81, Sauk Rapids

January 17, 1939 – March 14, 2020

Larry Edward Sheetz, age 81, Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Larry was born January 17, 1939 to Edward and Theresa (McGuire) Sheetz in Redfield, South Dakota.

Larry grew up in Ashton, South Dakota where he graduated High School in 1957. After High School he attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD receiving a diploma in Auto Mechanics May of 1959. In October of 1959 he received another diploma for Welding from the Hanson Mechanical School in Fargo, ND

On December 4th, 1960 he was united in marriage to Reta Johnson. They farmed in South Dakota until 1968, when they moved to Minnesota, living in the Kimball area until moving to Sauk Rapids 11 years ago.

Larry did commercial combining, worked on farms raising animals. He worked as a mechanic for Arnolds Implement in Kimball for 33 years.

Larry was a member of Boy Scouts of America for 20 years as a scout and a leader. Larry earned four Order of Arrows. For 3 years he was an assistant leader for Girl Scouts.

Larry loved attending and watching rodeo’s and horse events, spending time with his family, playing cards with anyone willing to play.

He is survived by his sister Dorothy Steibel of Beresford, SD; children; Brenda (Bill) Newman of South Haven, Daryl (Becky Molitor) of Sauk Rapids, Russell of Minneapolis, Darlene of Eagan; grandchildren; Traci Newman, Kayla (Ross) Kasparek, Dallas Newman, DeziRaye Sheetz; great-grandchildren; Mason and Wyatt Kasparek.

He was preceded in death by his wife Reta Sheetz, parents, sister Evelyn, brother Floyd.

A private service was held with the immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted by Benson Funeral Home & Cremation Service.