Lake Bacteria Warnings Posted In Twin Ports

DULUTH, (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health is warning swimmers about elevated E. coli levels on the Lake Superior beach in the Twin Ports.

Health officials have posted a sign which says swimming is not recommended. The water is tested once or twice a week, depending on the beach. Samples were taken again Thursday near Park Point and results are expected Friday.

Health department epidemiologist Trisha Robinson says the bacteria can cause skin infections, eye irritation and if ingested, flu-like symptoms.

A federal plan to lower thresholds for warning the public about contaminated beach water has drawn protests from state officials in the Great Lakes region.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ended public comment on its draft plan and is expected to issue a final decision by the end of next week.