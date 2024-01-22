LaDonna F. Reisdorf, 90, St. Anna

June 3, 1933 - January 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for LaDonna F. Reisdorf, age 90, of St. Anna, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2024. Reverend Steven Binsfeld will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church. Parish prayers followed immediately by The Daughters of Isabella rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral home.

LaDonna was born on June 3, 1933 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Veronica (Nohner) Danzl. She married George F. Reisdorf on November 8, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LaDonna was a homemaker and volunteered all of her life. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, the Daughters of Isabella-Stella Maris Circle #558, serving in many positions including Regent, the Serra Club, and the Boy Scouts of America.

LaDonna enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards, praying, and puzzles. She loved all the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, George B. (Marcy) Reisdorf of Sartell, Thomas (Karen) Reisdorf of St. Anna, James (Cindy) Reisdorf of St. Paul, Paul (Theresa) Reisdorf of St. Cloud, Steven (Sue) Reisdorf of St. Cloud; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

LaDonna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2001; siblings, Robert Danzl, LaVerne Schille, James Danzl, Darlene Heltemes, Leo Danzl and Mary Kay Conrad.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.