LaDonna “Donna” Winskowski, 89, St. Cloud

August 16, 1933 - December 12, 2022

attachment-LaDonna Winskowski loading...

The celebration of life for Donna M. (Machnikowski) Winskowski, age 89, of Saint Cloud, will be 12 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Holy Spirit Catholic Church Saint Cloud MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service also at the church. Donna passed away at the Saint Cloud Hospital on Monday, December 12, 2022

Donna was born August 16, 1933, in Minneapolis, to Ann (Pec) Machnikowski. She grew up in Holdingford area, where she met Louis C. Winskowski. The two were married on July 11, 1953, at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud. Donna worked as a counselor for Tri-Cap most of her life. Afterwards she started a mediation service “Turning Point” with her friend Al Cremers. She was a member of Holy Spirit in St. Cloud.

Donna is survived by her husband of 69 years, Louis, St. Cloud; her children; Greg (Denielle) Winskowski, Blackduck; Louie Jr. (Mary) Winskowski, Sauk Rapids; Terri (Rick) Green, Sauk Rapids; Paul (Pam) Winskowski, Cold Spring; Jean (Don) Jund, Andover, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Annie Winskowski, son-in-law Doug Erhard and her stepfather John Winskowski.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Good Shepherd for all the love and care Donna received and especially the caring staff of Silver Bay Household.