Lack of State Funding Causing Challenges for SCSU [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. We talked about factors that contributed to SCSU eliminating football and men's and women's golf in December. Wacker indicated the state 15 years covered 70 percent of their operating expenses while 30 percent was paid for with tuition and fees. Since then state now pays for 48 percent of their operating expenses with 52 percent coming from tuition and fees. That decision and a drop in enrollment at St. Cloud State put them in a difficult financial situation. Listen below.

St. Cloud State has taken steps to handle a potential outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on campus which includes a possibility of quarantine if needed. SCSU and other state colleges and university in the MnSCU system has suspended travel abroad programs due to concerns over the coronavirus.