Kylie Kathleen Boeckers, Newborn

February 21-22, 2022

Kylie Kathleen Boeckers was born on Monday, February 21st, 2022, at 12:08pm to Joshua and Tracy (Tenney) Boeckers of Saint Cloud, MN at the Saint Cloud Hospital. On Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at 2:44am she passed from her Earthly Fathers arms and into her Heavenly Fathers arms for eternity.

At 16 weeks gestation her parents were told that her mama’s amniotic sac had ruptured. However, since Kylie still had a heartbeat, they still had hope and refused to give up! Kylie proved to be a strong fierce fighter. Kylie fought hard until 29 weeks 6 days where she was born weighting 3lbs 5oz and 15.4” long. With her dark brown, thick, wavy hair, long legs and arms, and adorable button nose, she was the picture-perfect baby her parents had been praying for. However…in her fight, her left lung was not fully developed and proved to be too much for her little body to continue to thrive.

In her brief 14 hours and 36 minutes on this Earth, she touched so many lives and only felt love by all those whose lives she touched. Kylie was able to be baptized in Christ while in her mother’s arms.

Kylie is survived by her Parents, Joshua and Tracy (Tenney) Boeckers of Saint Cloud, MN; furry big sister, Bailey; Grandparents, Robert and Kathleen Tenney of Kimball; Dennis and Mary Boeckers of Sauk Centre; Uncles and Aunt, Jason Tenney of Kimball, Dustin and Kenzie Boeckers; Cousins Aubrey and Bryce Boeckers of Hutchinson; and Great-Grandmother, Carol Tenney of Watkins.

She is proceeded in death by her Great-Grandparents, Harold Tenney, Jerry and Sally Thell, Alois and Anna Boeckers, and Sylvester and Anna Zenzen, as well as many other family members and loved ones.

A special thank you goes out to all the staff on the Family Birthing Unit, NICU, and Maternal Fetal Medicine at the Saint Cloud Hospital who cared for Tracy and Kylie. Your love and compassion will forever be remembered!

“An angel in the book of life wrote down our baby’s birth, then whispered as she closed the book too beautiful for earth.”