Melrose Police Seek Help in Kwik Trip Arson Investigation

MELROSE (WJON News) -- The Melrose Police Department is investigating an arson fire at the Kwik Trip store.

The police department says just after 12:20 a.m. Friday, someone set fire to the east side of the building located at 220 East Kraft Drive.

Details are limited on how much damage the building sustained, or any information on how the fire was started, or whether an accelerant was used.

Melrose police have released surveillance photos which give a limited description of the suspect and are asking anyone who may have images or videos from the area to contact them.

