Krawcynski; Twins Could be Pursuing Bumgarner/Smith [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 2-0 at home to the Boston Red Sox Monday night to open the 3-game series. Jon Krawcynski from the Athletic joined me on WJON today. We talked about the Twins possible talking with the San Francisco Giants about a trade that could send starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith to Minnesota for minor league prospects. Jon said that is the type of trade the Twins should pursue. Listen below.

The Timberwolves are just 2 days away from the NBA draft. Jon says the Wolves are looking to move up in the draft. Jon suggested the draft pool from 6-15 isn't much different from a talent stand point.