Souhan; Twins Got to be Careful With Trades [PODCAST]

The Twins ended their 3-game losing streak with a 6-3 come from behind win over the Oakland A's Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He talked about how Eddie Rosario thrives in clutch moments. The MLB trade deadline is July 31. Jim says the Twins need to be careful with what prospects they trade and he wouldn't give up the prospects necessary to get Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner. Listen below.

The Timberwolves introduced their two draft picks and undrafted free agent signee Naz Reid. Jim says Naz Reid it the type of young, high upside player the Timberwolves need to develop.