The Vikings lost linebacker Eric Kendricks, Dalvin Tomlinson, Cam Danzler and Patrick Peterson so far in free agency. They added defensive end Marcus Davenport and backup tight end Josh Oliver. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He expects the Vikings to turn to cornerback in free agency with the loss of Peterson and Dantzler.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan says the Vikings must have viewed moving on from players a year too early than a year too late in regards to production. He was referring to the decisions the Vikings made to move on from Peterson, Kendricks, and Adam Thielen. Souhan says it was surprising the Vikings decided to keep linebacker Jordan Hicks but they did so on a reduced contract. He feels the Vikings really wanted to keep Tomlinson. Souhan thinks the Vikings will try to get a restructured deal with Harrison Smith. He expects the Vikings to try and trade Dalvin Cook and if they can't they may cut him. Souhan says they still need to decide what they'll do with Za'Darius Smith. He says the signing of Davenport could be an indication of the team's willingness to move on from Smith.

The Vikings had injuries to cornerbacks last season and Souhan indicates they need Andrew Booth Jr. to be healthy and effective and Akayleb Evans to be good. He says the cornerbacks on the team to start the 2023 season will be completely different than what they had in 2022. Souhan says all options are open to fix the cornerback situation which could include the draft, free agency and/or trade. He expects the Vikings to land at least one good cornerback in free agency.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.