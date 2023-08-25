Klinton “Klint” O. Rasmussen, 44, Sartell

November 21, 1978 - August 23, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Klinton “Klint” O. Rasmussen, age 44, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Jake Dyrhaug will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow at a later date.

Klinton was born November 21, 1978 in Northfield to Kurt and Kathleen (Hendrix) Rasmussen. He graduated from Sartell High School in 1997. Klint worked as a Welder Fabricator for DCI for 24 years. He was kind, caring, loving, courageous, and a treasured friend who was always looking out for others. Klint loved fishing, whether ice fishing locally or fishing in Canada in the summer. He loved watching hockey and followed the North Stars from the time he was young. He played goalie in high school and in recent years tended goal weekly for his father and his old timer friends. Klint also enjoyed downhill skiing with his family.

Survivors include his parents, Kurt and Kathleen of Sartell; sister and brother, Kajsa (Mike) Anderson of South Haven and Karl Rasmussen of Waite Park; and many friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Ingrid Rasmussen, Andrew and Grace Hendrix.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Neurofibromatosis Inc. or Quiet Oaks Hospice.