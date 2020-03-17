Kleis: River’s Edge, MAC By Appointment Only, City Hall Limited

ST. CLOUD -- With news over COVID-19 in a constant state of flux, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is providing daily updates to keep residents up to speed.

Kleis says as of Tuesday the River's Edge Convention Center, the MAC and Park Building at Lake George will be available by appointment only. He adds they are also changing public access to City Hall starting Wednesday.

Unless you need to come to City Hall, we ask that you do your business online. The second best option is to make a phone call. If none of those options are available to you, there will still be access to City Hall but it will be in the atrium.

Kleis says they are following the guidelines set by the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A Declaration of a Local Emergency was signed Monday for St. Cloud.

If you have any questions you're asked to call City Hall. Kleis says he will continue to provide these daily updates everyday at 2:00 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

A link to the video stream can be found on the city's website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app