St. Cloud Mayor Declares Local Emergency

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has announced he has signed a Declaration of a Local Emergency in response to COVID-19. An emergency city council meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon for council members to ratify the declaration. It allows the continuation of essential city services in the event the virus outbreak worsens in the city.

Kleis says city buildings like the YMCA and Public Library are joining other public facilities in shutting down until further notice.

As for City Hall, he says starting on Thursday anyone from the public who goes there will be directed to the council chambers. He is encouraging you to do as much of your city business online as possible.

Gatherings in St. Cloud Public Buildings are being limited to under 50 people per the recommending as of Monday by the Centers for Disease Control.