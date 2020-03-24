Kirk Allen Benton, 50, Little Falls

September 1, 1969 - March 19, 2020

Kirk Allen Benton 50 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, March 19 at his home in Little Falls. A Memorial Grave Side Service will be held on Friday, March 27 at 3:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Kirk Allen Benton was born in San Antonio, TX on September 1st, 1969 to Ronald and Kathleen Benton. When Kirk was a child and teen he lived in San Antonio, TX and Lompoc, CA. He graduated from Cabrillo High School in 1987. While in high school, he was known as a funny, goofy person who loved drama and producing mini-movies as well as dabbling in movie make-up and music videos. He also starred in the local Community Plays in Lompoc, CA.

After high school, Kirk joined the Air Force as a Law Enforcement Officer. He served at Kunsan AFB, South Korea, where he accepted the Lord as his personal savior. When he was reassigned to Eielson AFB, AK, he met and married Suzanne and they had a beautiful daughter, Faith. They divorced in 2001. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in August 1993.

Kirk left Alaska and moved to Virginia where he met and married Marie and had another beautiful daughter, Haylie and a handsome son Caleb. They divorced as well.

Kirk retired in St. Cloud, MN as a disabled Veteran where he was a contributing author and artist to the Veteran's Voice Magazine. Through the years he received numerous awards for his stories. While Kirk was in MN he ministered to anyone who would listen and in that process brought many people to Christ. During his last years Kirk continued to produce hundreds homemade videos which kept him busy and happy. He always enjoyed fellowship with his fellow Veterans.

He is survived by his children, daughter Faith Benton-Williams and her husband Jon Williams, SD, Haylie Benton and Caleb Benton, VA, his parents Ronald and Kathleen Benton, VA, his sister Jennifer Sissom and her husband Brian Sissom, VA, his grandmother Ursula Wiscott, his aunt Pamela DeMone and her husband Arthur DeMone, as well as several cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wesley and Hazel Mason and Uncle Brian Mason.