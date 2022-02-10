Kinder Coffee Lab Opening Coffee Shop Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- Kinder Coffee Lab has announced its opening day.

St. Cloud's newest coffee shop will open on Monday.

Kinder Coffee Lab

Kinder Coffee Lab’s three co-owners, Guytano Magno, Taylor Feero and Ryan Schoepf, grew up in the St. Cloud area.

Magno says he dreamed of starting a coffee shop since he worked as a barista in the Twin Cities during college.

The three owners started Kinder Coffee Lab as a local coffee roastery in the spring of 2020.

In addition to online ordering and doorstep delivery services they've already been offering, customers will now be able to grab their favorite beans as hot drinks inside the coffee shop or to go via their drive-thru.

Inside the coffee shop, they say a window between the seating area and coffee roastery provides Kinder Coffee Lab guests the opportunity to watch the roasting process as it happens.

Kinder Coffee Lab is at 203 Cooper Avenue North #340 in St. Cloud.

Kinder Coffee Lab will be open Mondays-Saturdays, 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.