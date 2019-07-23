Kimball Man Hurt in Cold Spring Crash

COLD SPRING -- A Kimball man was hurt in a crash in Cold Spring. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 1st Street North.

A pickup driven by 31-year-old Brooke Brogaard of St. Cloud was going north on 2nd Avenue.

An SUV driven by 85-year-old Ronald Imholte of Kimball was going on 1st Street.

Troopers say the crash happened on city streets with no stop signs or yield signs.

Imholte was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.