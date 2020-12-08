Kim Marie Bangs, 52, St. Cloud

February 18, 1968 – December 2, 2020

Kim Marie Bangs, age 52 of St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Service will be held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The service will be live streamed. To view the service, please go to www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select Kim’s obituary. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Kim was born February 18, 1968 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Donald, Jr. and Beverly (Buurman) Jenson. The family moved to Fargo, ND, where Kim attended school. After high school Kim met Richard Charter they made their home in St. Cloud where they raised their children. Kim worked at Savers in St. Cloud for many years. Kim enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Kim is survived by her partner of 32 years, Richard Charter of St. Cloud, MN; children, Crystal Charter of Rice, MN, Angel (Daniel Philippi) Charter of St. Joseph, MN, Richard ‘Matie’ (Ghassan Maalouf) Charter of Minneapolis, MN, and Wayne Charter of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Xavier, and Zedekiah; and mother Beverly Bundy of Brookings, SD. Also surviving are brothers Jim (Andrea) Bangs of Morehead, MN, David (Brenda) Bangs of Brookings, SD, and Joseph Bangs of St. Cloud, MN; and sister, Monica ‘Monique’ (Shane) Hulbert of Georgetown, MN.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Jenson, Jr.; infant son, Jeffrey ‘JJ’ Bangs, and brother Scott.