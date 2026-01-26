November 9, 2009 - January 25, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Kieran Kloss, 16 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 25 from Spinal Cord and Brain Cancer at her home with her loving mom, dad and sister by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 29 and from 9:00 A.M.-10:45 A.M. on Friday. All visitation times will be held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Memorials are preferred to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund: 1650 W. 82nd Street Suite #400, Minneapolis, MN 55431. The family would like to thank the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital especially the oncology, surgery and the pediatric sedation doctors and staff for the loving and compassionate care shown to Kieran and the family.

Kieran Kloss was born on November 9, 2009 in Little Falls to Mike and Sarah (Kasella) Kloss. She grew up near Royalton with her parents and sister, Adelyn. Kieran was currently a sophomore in the 10th grade at Royalton High School. Kieran played volleyball in 7th and 8th grade and was the team manager in 9th grade. Kieran was diagnosed with spinal cord and brain cancer in 2014 and fought courageously for the next 11 years. She enjoyed spending time with her cats. She also loved doing crafts, art, shopping with her mom and sister and going for coffee and hanging out with her friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Mike and Sarah Kloss of Royalton,MN; sister, Adelyn Kloss of Royalton, MN; grandparents, Mary Lou Kasella of Buckman, MN, Tom and Sharon Kloss of Royalton, MN; uncles and aunts, Jim (Deanna) Kasella of Royalton, MN, Judy (Gary) Plumski of St. Cloud, MN, Shelly (Galen) Kelash of Hinckley, MN, Mary "Kay" (Tim) Knudsen of St. Joseph, MN, Robert (Amy) Kasella of Morrill, MN, Patty (Roger) Ratke of Royalton, MN, Lisa (Todd) Meyer of Lastrup, MN, Steve (Colleen) Kasella of Morrill, MN, Anita "Nina" (Jerry) Dalen of Little Falls, MN, Jeff (Kayla) Kasella of Rice, MN, Tom Quinlan of Royalton, MN, Michelle (Jason) Curtiss of Little Falls, MN and Sara (Ryan) Wolf of Sauk Rapids, MN and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa, Ben Kasella; aunt, Heidi Quinlan and a cousin, Ellie Kasella.