Kickoff to Summer At The Fair Returns for Third Straight Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A popular spring-into-summer event returns for its third year.

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns to the fairgrounds next month.

The four-day event includes 30 popular State Fair food and beverages, music, shopping, entertainment and free parking.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $12.50 in advance or $15.50 at the gate, kids 4-years-old and under are free.

This is a rain or shine event and attendance is limited per day.

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event runs May 25th-28th.

