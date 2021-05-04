Kickoff to Summer at MN State Fairgrounds May 27-31

If you are looking to do something a little different this Memorial Day weekend, think about heading to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a kick off to Summer.

This event will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 27-31. According to a press release, there will be some popular food vendors that you normally see during the Minnesota State Fair including Big Fat Bacon, Sweet Martha's Cookies, Hansen's Food Long Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs, Pronto Pups, Dino's Gyros and so much more! There will also be a variety of aritisans and shopping vendors as well as live music througout the walk through event.

Last year, since the fair was not able to go on due to the pandemic, there was a very limited drive through event. Minnesota State Fair General Manager, Jerry Hammer said this to say in a press release:

“Last year’s Food Parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “This year, we’re very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair.”

Adding about the State Fair that happens later this Summer:

We don’t know exactly what it will look like, but we’re staying very flexible with our planning and looking forward to the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together in August

This event will also have COVID safety protocols in place including social distancing, mask wearing and participants will be required to be seated while eating and/or drinking.

Tickets for the event will be available through a lottery. Anyone interested in going can register now through 11:59 Thursday, May 6th. Ticket price will be $12.50, with kids 4 and under free with a ticket. There are several time slots available, with a limit of 10,000 people per timeslot. There will be a limit of 6 tickets per group including children. Tickets and information is available at Minnesotastatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer.