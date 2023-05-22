Kevin M. Hanson, 72, Sartell

October 24, 1950 - May 22, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kevin M. Hanson, age 72, who passed away Monday at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Kevin was born October 24, 1950 in Mankato to H. Leonard & Ivelee (Krahling) Hanson. He married Elaine Wollak on June 19, 1971 in Rice. Kevin worked for Sears Automotive from 1971-1984, Heritage Lincoln Mercury 1985-1986, Gilleland Chevrolet 1987-1999, and was the Finance Director at Schwieters Chevrolet 1999-2022. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Kevin enjoyed fishing, deep sea fishing on the annual trip to Cabo San Lucas, hunting, bird watching, and collecting firearms and license plates. He was an avid reader, and loved sitting by the fire. Kevin also enjoyed going to concerts with Elaine, western movies, and watching the Minnesota Twins.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine of Sartell; son, Ryan (Allison) of Richmond; sister, Kathy (Pat) Horan of Edina; and grandsons, Afton and Kayden Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Heather Williams in 2021.

The family would like to thank Bob, Billy, Grant and Collin; because you never work a day in your life if you love what you do.