Kevin D. Oehmen, 47, Sauk Rapids

A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kevin D. Oehmen, age 47, who passed away in Sauk Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. A prayer service and time of sharing will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Kevin was born on May 16, 1976 in Princeton to Pete Oehmen and Terry Brander. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Management. Kevin has lived in the St. Cloud area since 2001 and has worked the past few years with Marco in customer service. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, BBQ’s, boat rides, gardening, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and listening to music. He was a smart and thoughtful man who loved helping others and always cherished the small things in life. Most importantly, he was most proud of his two daughters, Zoey and River.

Kevin is survived by his children, Zoey and River Oehmen both of Sauk Rapids; mother, Terry (Tony) Pieper of Buffalo; father, Pete (Jeannie Megorden) Oehmen of Brooton; siblings, Jason (Colony) Oehmen of Rockville, Katie (Sean) Christensen of Sartell, Laura Pieper of Minnetonka, and Melanie Pieper of Glencoe; grandmother, Mary Brander of Princeton; mother to Kevins children, Christina Schendzielos of Sauk Rapids; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and LaVonne Oehmen; and maternal grandparents, Donald and Verona Brander.