Kevin A. Burke, 59, Princeton

October 17, 1963 - August 27, 2023

Kevin A. Burke, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away surrounded by family on August 27, 2023, at the M Health Fairview - U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis. Funeral Services for Kevin will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Blue Mound Cemetery following services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, where memorials to the family may be sent.

Kevin Alan Burke was born the youngest of eight children to Orville and Kathleen (Smithers) Burke on October 17, 1963, in Princeton. He grew up in Greenbush Township and was very active in 4-H as a youth. Kevin was a proud graduate of Princeton High School in 1981 and then went on to work for himself as an expert carpenter, where he was dedicated to his craft. Kevin was a self-taught guitarist and enjoyed playing with his dad over the years. He played different styles of music and especially loved playing John Denver and Merle Haggard. Kevin also liked to spend time in nature enjoying his pontoon on Ann Lake and fishing the St. Francis River. He loved spending time with his friends and was great at shooting pool. Above all else, Kevin will be remembered for the reconciliation and appreciation he had for his family in his final moments and the music he loved to share with others.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Kathleen of Princeton; siblings, Patrick (Kathy) Burke of Princeton, Theresa (Tim) Gerth of Princeton, Maggie Reichle of Princeton, Anthony (Carolyn) Burke of Princeton, Janet (Rich) Benson of Princeton, and Leenie (Steve) Smith of Monticello; sister-in-law, Alesa Burke; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orville; brother, Carey Burke; brothers-in-law, Rod Reichle and Roger Nelson; and nephew, Alex Burke.