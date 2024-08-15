Kerry Carpenter, 76, Brooklyn Center

July 10, 1948 - August 8, 2024

attachment-Kerry Carpenter loading...

Kerry Carpenter, 76 year old resident of Brooklyn Center passed away at the Crossing at Brookwood in Brooklyn Center. A grave side service will be held on Thursday, August 22 at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Kerry Carpenter was born on July 10, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Henry and Clara Carpenter. She grew in the Metro area where she attended school. Kerry served her Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until her honorable discharge in 1971. After her military discharge, Kerry returned to Minnesota. She worked as a salesperson for many years at a local women’s clothing store. Kerry enjoyed her time spent in the senior community for the last four years. She treasured her time spent attending morning coffee and conversation in the community room, going on the Lang Nelson Grocery Bus and going to Chat and Chowder and many other events. Kerry’s friends at the Crossing at Brookwood will remember her as a well dressed gal and her friendly smile.

Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and many friends at the Crossing at Brookwood.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Kerry.