Kenneth “Ken” E. Lahr, 69, Sauk Rapids

December 2, 1953 - September 25, 2023

Kenneth (Ken) Lahr of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away on September 25, 2023, at the age of 69 at The St. Cloud Hospital. He was born on December 2, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN, to Michael and Agnes Lahr and grew up on the family farm in Sartell, MN. Ken worked for over 40 years in the optical business serving in a supervisory capacity, retiring from Essilor Labs in St. Cloud.

Ken enjoyed spending time outdoors while fishing, hunting, golfing, and attending stock car races. He loved to play cards and spend summer weekends with his family and friends at the lake. Ken was known for his strong desire to help others, unwavering work ethic, and his quick-witted personality that was contagious and enjoyed by all around him.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Evelyn, Eugene, George, Joan, Lawrence, Leo, and Delphine; and long-term fiancé, Rosey (Koltes). He is survived by his children; Kurt (Sandy) of Avon, MN, Scott (Kimberly) of Avon, MN; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jordan; sisters, Agnes (Victor) Rothstein, of Waite Park, Doris (Robert) Schefers of Sartell; brother, Michael (Sue) of Sartell; and significant other Nancy Pick of Sauk Rapids.

A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. The family would like to thank extended family members and friends for the ongoing thoughts, prayers, and overall support.