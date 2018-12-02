Kenneth John Dombovy, 66, Brainerd

September 29, 1952 - November 30, 2018

Kenneth John Dombovy 66 year old resident of Brainerd, died Friday, November 30, 2018 at his home. A visitation will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding on Thursday, December 6 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM . Funeral services will be held December 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church- Harding with Father David Maciej officiating. Interment will be private.

He was born September 29, 1952 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Henry and Ellen Rose (Fisher) Dombovy. He was united in marriage to Karen Ilene Moberg on March 19, 1997. Ken worked construction for #563 Laborers Union and JF Brennnan in Lacrosse, WI. Throughout his life Ken worked in various states building bridges. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and hosting his annual fish fry.

He is survived by his wife Karen Dombovy of Brainerd; brothers, Henry (and Camille) Dombovy of Pierz, Leonard Dombovy of Hillman, Ross ( Kathy) Dombovy of Brainerd; sisters, Sandy (Roger) Block of Hillman, Joann ( Tim) Lee of Foley; brother-in-law, Steven Moberg of Pine Center; step-sons, Derrick (Jackie) Marsh and Jamie (Wendy) Lutz; grandchildren, Jessica, Jared (Sam). great-grandchildren, Mia, Joey, Ryder and Ella.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ellen Dombovy and a cousin, Lawrence Fisher.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.