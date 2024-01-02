Kenneth J. Hiemenz, 89, St. Joseph

April 24, 1934 - December 26, 2023

attachment-Kenneth Hiemenz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Kenneth J. Hiemenz, age 89, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Heritage Hall.

Ken was born on April 24, 1934 to Arthur and Edith (Philippi) Hiemenz in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserve from which he eventually retired. While stationed in France, he met the love of his life, Aloisia M. “Luise” Linke. They were united in marriage on September 13, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Schwäbisch Hall, West Germany. After his military service, Ken worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as a Wildlife Appraiser and Realty Specialist, retiring after 20 plus years of service and at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center as a Nursing Assistant. Ken served with many organizations including: serving as Mayor of St. Joseph from 1997 until 2001, as a member of the St. Joseph City Council Planning and Zoning Committee; Past President of the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club, where he also taught firearms training; Co-founder, Past President and Past Treasurer of the Central Minnesota Emergency Chaplaincy Service; Past Treasurer of the Reserve Officer Association; Co-Founder and former board member of the Minnesota Environmental Fund; and Past President of the Minnesota Conservation Federation Association, and many others. He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Joseph American Legion #328.

Ken was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A man of many talents and hats, at his core, Ken enjoyed being outdoors going hunting and fishing. When not outdoors, Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Most notably he enjoyed hosting an open house, with his wife, during the St. Joseph 4th of July Festivities and playing cards.

He is survived by his sons, Mike (Kim), Tom and John (Carolyn); two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Diana (Rich) Nustad, Judy Thelen, Jane (Paul “Schengel”) Dockendorf, David (Bronwyn) and Yvonne Lee; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Aloisia in 2021.

A special thank you to the staff of Home Instead In-Home Senior Care, Comfort Keepers, St. Croix Hospice and Country Manor for their loving and compassionate care of Ken.