May 7, 1933 - September 1, 2025

Kenneth Forgy Hudson was born on May 7, 1933, and died on September 1, 2025, at the Good Shepherd Memory Care Facility in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Kenny was born to Lannie and Grace Forgy in Waurika, Oklahoma. Kenny’s mother divorced her first husband and later married Glen Hudson, who adopted him. Kenny lived on his parents' farm with his Sister Joyce in Bloomingdale until he graduated. He went into the military during the Korean War. Kenny met his wife, Aeres Yvonne Morgan, during this time, and they were married. They lived in Allegan, Michigan, where Kenny was a Sheriff Deputy for many years. He had two children, Kimberly and Kirk Hudson, with his first wife, Aeres Yvonne Morgan.

He loved water skiing with his children, hunting with his deer camp buddies. In his spare time, he enjoyed washing his car and waxing it. He always kept his cars spotless. Kenny married his third wife, Lucille Richner, and they were together for over 50 years. They enjoyed traveling on their Harley to Sturgis, SD, for the annual bike rally. Lucille was the love of his life. After her death, life was never the same for Kenny. They are reunited in Heaven now.

He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Laverty of Benton Harbor, Mi; biological sister Joyce Chappell of Allegan, Michigan; and half-sister Doris Newsom of Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lannie, Gilbert, and Grace; his son, Kirk Glenstan Hudson; and stepbrothers Dana and Ronald Forgy.